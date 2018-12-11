Green-Garlic Soubise 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium. When butter foams, add onions, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften but do not color, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 2 While onions are cooking, bring a small pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Add rice, and cook 5 minutes. Drain and stir rice into onions.