Green-Garlic Soubise 
Victor Protasio
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/2 cups
Suzanne Goin
January 2019

This green-garlic soubise is the perfect complement to (link to wine braised beef cheeks). Think of it as a risotto in reverse—loads of melted, tender onions and green garlic are suspended in a rice-thickened cream sauce. It adds a contrasting richness to any braise.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 6 cups thinly sliced white onion
  • 1 cup chopped white onion
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup uncooked Arborio rice
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1 ounce Gruyère cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup thinly diagonally sliced green garlic, or 3 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium. When butter foams, add onions, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften but do not color, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 2    

While onions are cooking, bring a small pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Add rice, and cook 5 minutes. Drain and stir rice into onions.

Step 3    

Cover Dutch oven with aluminum foil; cover with lid. Cook in preheated oven 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand, covered, until rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Stir heavy cream and Gruyère into hot onion mixture until cheese is melted and mixture is creamy. Adjust seasoning to taste. Stir in green garlic and parsley until combined.

Make Ahead

The onion-thyme mixture can be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days. Reheat over medium, then stir in heavy cream, Gruyère, green garlic, and parsley.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up