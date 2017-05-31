Green Eggs with Whipped Goat Cheese and Grilled Kale 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325°. Spread half the kale on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes, until dried. Let cool, then transfer to a food processor and grind into a powder. Sift the kale powder into a medium bowl.

Step 2 Meanwhile, set up an ice bath in a medium bowl. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the arugula until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain well, then squeeze out the excess water and transfer to a blender. Add 3/4 cup of the grapeseed oil and puree until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Strain the arugula oil through a cheesecloth-lined fine sieve into a small bowl, pressing on the solids.

Step 3 In a food processor, puree the goat cheese until just smooth. Add 1/4 cup of the arugula oil and puree until light and very smooth. Scrape the goat cheese into a medium bowl and season with kosher salt.

Step 4 Set up another ice bath. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lower the eggs into the water and simmer for 5 minutes and 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to the ice bath to cool completely. Carefully peel the eggs. Keep the water in the saucepan hot.

Step 5 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a medium bowl, toss the remaining kale with the remaining 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil and season with kosher salt. Grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and use a spray bottle to spritz lightly with apple cider vinegar, if desired.