Green Eggs and Ham Crêpes

The secret to these delicious green eggs: Lots of chopped herbs. Use a mixture of whatever you have on hand. Slideshow: Egg Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with 2 of the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.
Line a plate with wax paper. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer the crêpe to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining batter.
In another medium bowl, lightly beat the remaining eggs. Add the herbs and salt. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the beaten eggs and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly until just cooked, about 5 minutes.
Divide the prosciutto between the crêpes and top with the scrambled eggs. Serve immediately.
