Green Eggs and Ham Crêpes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with 2 of the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Line a plate with wax paper. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer the crêpe to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining batter.

Step 3 In another medium bowl, lightly beat the remaining eggs. Add the herbs and salt. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the beaten eggs and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly until just cooked, about 5 minutes.