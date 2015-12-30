Green Curry Shrimp Lettuce Bowl

Step 2 Cook the shrimp

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the cashews and toast over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the shrimp and yellow pepper and cook, stirring, until the shrimp are turning pink, about 3 minutes. Add the curry sauce and simmer, stirring constantly, until the sauce is hot, 2 to 3 minutes. In a large bowl, toss the lettuce with the cabbage, then divide among 4 wide, shallow bowls. Top with the shrimp and curry sauce, garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve right away.