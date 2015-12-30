Green Curry Shrimp Lettuce Bowl

Edward Lee, chef at 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky, is an Asian-flavor investigator: He seeks out different Asian cuisines to inspire his own recipes, like this quick and fiery Thai-inspired curry served over a bowl of shredded greens. “The crisp freshness is delicious with the richness of the curry,” he says. For even more crunch, Lee adds roasted cashews.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and blend at high speed until smooth.
In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the cashews and toast over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the shrimp and yellow pepper and cook, stirring, until the shrimp are turning pink, about 3 minutes. Add the curry sauce and simmer, stirring constantly, until the sauce is hot, 2 to 3 minutes. In a large bowl, toss the lettuce with the cabbage, then divide among 4 wide, shallow bowls. Top with the shrimp and curry sauce, garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve right away.
