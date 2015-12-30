Green Curry Shrimp Lettuce Bowl
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Edward Lee

Edward Lee, chef at 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky, is an Asian-flavor investigator: He seeks out different Asian cuisines to inspire his own recipes, like this quick and fiery Thai-inspired curry served over a bowl of shredded greens. “The crisp freshness is delicious with the richness of the curry,” he says. For even more crunch, Lee adds roasted cashews. Slideshow: Quick Fish Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

CURRY SAUCE

  • 1 small bunch of cilantro (3 ounces), leaves and stems, chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 small onion, chopped
  • 2 serrano chiles, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh lemongrass, tender inner bulb only
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon white peppercorns, coarsely crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

SHRIMP

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2/3 cup unsalted roasted cashews (3 ounces)
  • 1 pound shelled and deveined large shrimp
  • 1 small yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 small head of iceberg lettuce, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups finely shredded green cabbage
  • Cilantro sprigs, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the curry sauce

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and blend at high speed until smooth.

Step 2    Cook the shrimp

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the cashews and toast over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the shrimp and yellow pepper and cook, stirring, until the shrimp are turning pink, about 3 minutes. Add the curry sauce and simmer, stirring constantly, until the sauce is hot, 2 to 3 minutes. In a large bowl, toss the lettuce with the cabbage, then divide among 4 wide, shallow bowls. Top with the shrimp and curry sauce, garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve right away.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up