Green Cocktail Sauce
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Justin Chapple

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple puts a spin on traditional cocktail sauce, making it with tangy green tomatillos and cilantro, then bumping up the horseradish heat by including a dose of spicy green bottled hot sauce. It’s refreshing and spicy, and supremely tasty with shrimp and oysters. Slideshow: More Cocktail Sauce Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound tomatillos—husked, rinsed and quartered
  • 1 cup lightly packed cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons drained prepared horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon green hot sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine everything except the salt and pepper. Puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Serve With

Shucked oysters and chilled cooked lobster tails and shrimp.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up