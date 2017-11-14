Green Cocktail Sauce

John Kernick
Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple puts a spin on traditional cocktail sauce, making it with tangy green tomatillos and cilantro, then bumping up the horseradish heat by including a dose of spicy green bottled hot sauce. It’s refreshing and spicy, and supremely tasty with shrimp and oysters. Slideshow: More Cocktail Sauce Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine everything except the salt and pepper. Puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Serve With
Shucked oysters and chilled cooked lobster tails and shrimp.
