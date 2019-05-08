Green Chorizo and Potato Tacos

A punchy, herb-forward Green Chorizo is the star of these tacos, but the hidden heroes are the tiny cubes of fried potato—they’re salty, crispy, and absolutely irresistible. The addition of chicken broth helps hold the crumbly chorizo and bits of potato together. You can make your own Basic Corn Tortillas or Tex-Mex Flour Tortillas, making the tortillas on the small side (about 4 inches in diameter), or use store-bought tortillas. La Tortilla brand makes street-style half-corn, half-flour tortillas, which stay more pliable than the all-corn tortillas.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add potatoes in a single layer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined bowl, and toss with 3/4 teaspoon salt. Do not wipe out skillet, and return skillet to heat over medium-high; add chorizo, and cook, stirring often, until crumbled and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken broth and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is mostly absorbed, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Stir together onion, cilantro, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Top each tortilla evenly with about 2 tablespoons chorizo, about 1 tablespoon potatoes, and about 1 teaspoon onion mixture. Serve tacos with lime wedges.