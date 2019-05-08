Green Chorizo and Potato Tacos

A punchy, herb-forward Green Chorizo is the star of these tacos, but the hidden heroes are the tiny cubes of fried potato—they’re salty, crispy, and absolutely irresistible. The addition of chicken broth helps hold the crumbly chorizo and bits of potato together. You can make your own Basic Corn Tortillas or Tex-Mex Flour Tortillas, making the tortillas on the small side (about 4 inches in diameter), or use store-bought tortillas. La Tortilla brand makes street-style half-corn, half-flour tortillas, which stay more pliable than the all-corn tortillas.