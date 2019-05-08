Traditional chorizo boasts a garnet color from smoky chile powder and paprika; this herb-forward Green Chorizo gets color and bright, smoky flavors from a thick paste of charred green chiles, cilantro, and oregano. The quick blast of heat during cooking slightly dulls the color of the herbs, so this recipe uses a dash of spinach powder to amp up the green. (We like Koyah brand spinach powder). This chorizo is made with Mexican oregano; unlike Greek oregano, which is a member of the mint family, Mexican oregano is from the verbena family and has more citrusy undertones. (It’s a subtle difference, so substituting one for the other is just fine!) For the best results, don’t let the Green Chorizo rest too long before cooking it; if you let it sit longer than 30 minutes, the acid in the vinegar will start to negatively impact the texture of the pork. Try it in these Green Chorizo and Potato Tacos.
How to Make It
Roast chiles over the open flame of a gas burner or under the broiler in a preheated oven, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 2 minutes for serrano and 6 minutes for poblano. Transfer to a medium bowl, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let stand 15 minutes. Stem, peel, and seed poblano. Stem and peel serrano, reserving seeds. Pat chiles dry. Set chiles aside.
Heat a medium cast-iron skillet over medium. Add garlic cloves, and cook, turning occasionally, until charred and softened, about 12 minutes. Let garlic cool, and peel cloves. Add coriander seeds and cumin seeds to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Finely grind seeds in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle.
Combine chiles, garlic, ground spices, cilantro, vinegar, spinach powder (if using), oregano, and salt in a food processor. Process until a coarse paste forms, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Cover and chill until cold, about 30 minutes.
