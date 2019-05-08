Traditional chorizo boasts a garnet color from smoky chile powder and paprika; this herb-forward Green Chorizo gets color and bright, smoky flavors from a thick paste of charred green chiles, cilantro, and oregano. The quick blast of heat during cooking slightly dulls the color of the herbs, so this recipe uses a dash of spinach powder to amp up the green. (We like Koyah brand spinach powder). This chorizo is made with Mexican oregano; unlike Greek oregano, which is a member of the mint family, Mexican oregano is from the verbena family and has more citrusy undertones. (It’s a subtle difference, so substituting one for the other is just fine!) For the best results, don’t let the Green Chorizo rest too long before cooking it; if you let it sit longer than 30 minutes, the acid in the vinegar will start to negatively impact the texture of the pork. Try it in these Green Chorizo and Potato Tacos.