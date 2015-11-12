Green Beans with Roasted Almond Crumble

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, toss the bread with 1 tablespoon of oil; season with salt and pepper. Bake for 8 minutes, until golden. Cool, then finely chop. Transfer to a bowl; stir in the almonds.

Step 2

Meanwhile, on a rimmed baking sheet, toss the green beans with the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Add the orange zest, orange juice, tarragon and basil and toss. Transfer the beans to a platter, top with the almond crumble and serve.