Green Beans with Roasted Almond Crumble
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Carla Hall
December 2015

TV chef Carla Hall brightens up roasted green beans with citrus and fresh herbs, then tops them with a crunchy almond crumb topping.     Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (3 ounces) crustless white bread (1/2-inch pieces)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped salted roasted almonds
  • 2 pounds green beans, trimmed
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely grated orange zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, toss the bread with 1 tablespoon of oil; season with salt and pepper. Bake for  8 minutes, until golden. Cool, then finely chop. Transfer to a bowl; stir in the almonds.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, on a rimmed baking sheet, toss the green beans with the remaining  3 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Add the orange zest, orange juice, tarragon and basil and toss. Transfer the beans to a platter, top with the almond crumble and serve.

Make Ahead

The crumble can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up