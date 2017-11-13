Green Beans with Preserved Lemon
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple

At Thanksgiving, F&W’s Justin Chapple serves these green beans because they can be made the day before and served either chilled or at room temperature. Justin prefers to make this recipe using homemade preserved lemons but you can easily find them at most grocery stores. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 pounds haricots verts or thin green beans, trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped preserved lemon peel (see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the haricots verts until crisp-tender and bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain well and transfer to the ice water to cool. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the preserved lemon peel with the olive oil and lemon juice. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a serving bowl, toss the haricots verts with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The blanched haricots verts and prepared dressing can be refrigerated separately overnight.

Notes

You can buy preserved lemons at most grocery stores or on amazon.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up