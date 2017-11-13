Green Beans with Preserved Lemon

At Thanksgiving, F&W’s Justin Chapple serves these green beans because they can be made the day before and served either chilled or at room temperature. Justin prefers to make this recipe using homemade preserved lemons but you can easily find them at most grocery stores. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes
Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the haricots verts until crisp-tender and bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain well and transfer to the ice water to cool. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the preserved lemon peel with the olive oil and lemon juice. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.
In a serving bowl, toss the haricots verts with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
You can buy preserved lemons at most grocery stores or on amazon.com.
