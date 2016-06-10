Green Bean and Scallion Pancake
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2016

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple turns one of his favorite Chinese takeout appetizers on its head in this riff on a scallion pancake. To give it more heft and flavor, he adds plenty of green beans to the batter, as well as slices of spicy hot red chile. Slideshow: More Fast Chinese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons chilled club soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 12 ounces thin green beans, trimmed
  • 6 scallions, cut into 3-inch lengths, plus sliced scallions for garnish
  • 1 fresh hot red chile, thinly sliced
  • Soy sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the club soda, baking powder, salt and sesame oil.

Step 2    

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the green beans and scallion pieces and stir-fry over moderately high heat until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the red chile and pour the batter evenly on top. Cook over moderate heat until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Slide the pancake onto a plate, then invert it into the skillet and cook until browned on the second side, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and cut into wedges. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve with soy sauce.

