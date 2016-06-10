Green Bean and Scallion Pancake

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple turns one of his favorite Chinese takeout appetizers on its head in this riff on a scallion pancake. To give it more heft and flavor, he adds plenty of green beans to the batter, as well as slices of spicy hot red chile. Slideshow: More Fast Chinese Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the club soda, baking powder, salt and sesame oil.
In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the green beans and scallion pieces and stir-fry over moderately high heat until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the red chile and pour the batter evenly on top. Cook over moderate heat until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Slide the pancake onto a plate, then invert it into the skillet and cook until browned on the second side, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and cut into wedges. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve with soy sauce.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ChristieLynne Williamson
Review Body: Why club soda for the batter - for fluffiness?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-01
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: This looks healthy but at the same time not healthy.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-06-29