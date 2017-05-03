Green and Wax Bean Salad
During the summer, Ava Genes’s chef Joshua McFadden makes this simple, colorful salad constantly. He also changes it up often: You can grill the beans for a little smoke or toss in some pickled ones, mix up the type of olive you use or add a medley of different basils from the market (Thai, opal, lemon or Italian). The possibilities are endless. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 pound rustic bread, torn into bite-size pieces (2 cups) 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Ice
  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed 
  • 1/2 pound wax beans, trimmed
  • 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, torn 
  • 1/4 cup sweet red wine vinegar, preferably Katz 
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt 
  • Black pepper 
  • 1 cup basil leaves 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the bread with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until crisp on the outside but chewy within. Let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green and wax beans until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool completely. Drain well and pat dry.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the beans with the croutons, olives, vinegar, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper. Fold in the basil and serve immediately.

