Green and Red Chicken Chilaquiles with Fried Eggs

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the salsa roja In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients, season with salt and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until saucy, about 25 minutes; keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the chicken chilaquiles In another medium saucepan, cover the chicken, garlic and bay leaf with 1 inch of water. Bring to a simmer and cook over low heat until the chicken is white throughout, about 20 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate to cool slightly; reserve the cooking liquid for another use. Coarsely shred the chicken and season with salt; keep warm.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Crack the eggs into the skillet and season with salt. Cover and cook over low heat until the whites are firm but the yolks are still a little runny, about 3 minutes.