Greek Wedge Salad with Creamy Feta Dressing
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Sarah Bolla
April 2014

The classic wedge salad has been given a Greek inspired twist with a creamy, herbed feta and Greek yogurt based dressing. Small watermelon gherkins add an extra hint of tangy cucumber flavor to this salad; they're most likely to be found at specialty produce stores or farmer's markets. Slideshow: More Greek Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese (about 2/3 cup), 1/3 cup used for dressing
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves
  • 1/4 cup flat leaf parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, outer leaves removed and cut into quarters
  • 1 small Persian cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup watermelon gherkins, sliced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup whole peperoncini (for serving)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine 1/3 cup of the feta, yogurt, milk, lemon juice, olive oil, honey, garlic, oregano, and parsley and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2    

Place the iceberg wedges onto plates and pour a generous amount of the dressing over each wedge. Top with the sliced cucumber, watermelon gherkins, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and olives. Sprinkle with the remaining feta cheese and serve with peperoncini.

Make Ahead

The salad dressing can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container up to 4 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up