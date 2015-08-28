Greek Wedge Salad with Creamy Feta Dressing

The classic wedge salad has been given a Greek inspired twist with a creamy, herbed feta and Greek yogurt based dressing. Small watermelon gherkins add an extra hint of tangy cucumber flavor to this salad; they're most likely to be found at specialty produce stores or farmer's markets. Slideshow: More Greek Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, combine 1/3 cup of the feta, yogurt, milk, lemon juice, olive oil, honey, garlic, oregano, and parsley and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Place the iceberg wedges onto plates and pour a generous amount of the dressing over each wedge. Top with the sliced cucumber, watermelon gherkins, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and olives. Sprinkle with the remaining feta cheese and serve with peperoncini.
Make Ahead
