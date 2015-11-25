Greek-Style Oven-Baked Chicken with Lemon and Oregano

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, oregano, sea salt and garlic.

Step 2 Cut the chicken breasts into 2-inch cubes and place in a resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade into the bag and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Step 3 Set 4 wooden skewers in water to soak. Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 4 Remove the chicken from the marinade and thread onto the skewers. Place on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink and an instant-read thermometer registers 165°.