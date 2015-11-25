Greek-Style Oven-Baked Chicken with Lemon and Oregano
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
December 2014

This lemony chicken is perfect alongside a big Greek salad.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • Juice from 1 lemon (about 1/3 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 garlic clove, finely minced
  • Two 6-ounce chicken breasts
  • Plain Greek-style yogurt, for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, oregano, sea salt and garlic.

Step 2    

Cut the chicken breasts into 2-inch cubes and place in a resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade into the bag and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Set 4 wooden skewers in water to soak. Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 4    

Remove the chicken from the marinade and thread onto the skewers. Place on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink and an instant-read thermometer registers 165°.

Step 5    

Serve with plain Greek yogurt on the side for dipping.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up