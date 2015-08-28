Greek Salad Flatbreads

Warm homemade flatbreads are topped with fresh Greek Salad and drizzled with a tahini dressing. Slideshow: More Greek Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the yeast, sugar, and 2 tablespoons of warm water and let sit, about 5 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the flour and let sit until billowy and soft, about 20 minutes.
Put the remaining 2 cups of flour and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add 3/4 cup of warm water, the olive oil, and the yeast dough mixture to the bowl. Mix on low to medium speed until a smooth dough forms, about 6 minutes. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and drizzle with olive oil. Transfer the dough to a work surface and divide it into two pieces, forming into balls. Flour each ball and cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.
Roll each ball of dough into a 12-inch round oval. Place the rolled out dough onto the olive oil-drizzled parchment and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly golden on the edges.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk the lemon juice with the tahini, olive oil and water until smooth. Add the garlic, honey, and season with salt. Pour the dressing into a bowl and set aside.
In a large bowl combine the greens, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelon gherkins, and red onion and toss to evenly distribute. Add the salad to top the flatbreads and generously pour over the dressing. Sprinkle with crumbled feta and flaky sea salt, slice into strips, and serve.
Make Ahead
