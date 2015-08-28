Greek Salad Flatbreads

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the yeast, sugar, and 2 tablespoons of warm water and let sit, about 5 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the flour and let sit until billowy and soft, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Put the remaining 2 cups of flour and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add 3/4 cup of warm water, the olive oil, and the yeast dough mixture to the bowl. Mix on low to medium speed until a smooth dough forms, about 6 minutes. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and drizzle with olive oil. Transfer the dough to a work surface and divide it into two pieces, forming into balls. Flour each ball and cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 4 Roll each ball of dough into a 12-inch round oval. Place the rolled out dough onto the olive oil-drizzled parchment and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly golden on the edges.

Step 5 Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk the lemon juice with the tahini, olive oil and water until smooth. Add the garlic, honey, and season with salt. Pour the dressing into a bowl and set aside.