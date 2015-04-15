Greek Bread Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes

© Gustav Wiking
This excellent version of a classic Greek salad, served at Ntounias restaurant in Crete, calls for the large, store-bought toasts called rusks. If you can’t find them, use extra-large plain croutons or torn and toasted pieces of sourdough. Slideshow: More Bread Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients and toss thoroughly. Let stand at room temperature until the rusks soften slightly, about 15 minutes.
Suggested Pairing
Pair this salad with a lemony, medium-bodied Greek white.
