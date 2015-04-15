Greek Bread Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes
30 MIN
Serves : 6 to 8
Stelios Trilyrakis
May 2015

This excellent version of a classic Greek salad, served at Ntounias restaurant in Crete, calls for the large, store-bought toasts called rusks. If you can’t find them, use extra-large plain croutons or torn and toasted pieces of sourdough. Slideshow: More Bread Salad Recipes

  • 2 pounds tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 ounces curly spinach, stemmed and sliced
  • 1 cup thinly sliced white onion
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • 6 ounces manouri or mild feta cheese, crumbled
  • 3 ounces rusks, broken into large pieces, or plain large croutons
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients and toss thoroughly. Let stand at room temperature until the rusks soften slightly, about 15 minutes.

Pair this salad with a lemony, medium-bodied Greek white.

