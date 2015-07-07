The Gravitron
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Colin O’Neill

“This is a really playful, effervescent drink,” says bartender Colin O’Neill. “The peach and cinnamon are so familiar  and so fun with crème de cacao.” Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • Two 1/4-inch-thick slices of peach
  • 1/2 ounce Cinnamon Syrup (see Note)
  • 1 1/4 ounces Jamaican rum, preferably Appleton V/X
  • 3/4 ounce Cocchi Americano Rosa (rose-colored, slightly bitter aperitif wine)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce white crème de cacao
  • Dash of Peychaud’s bitters
  • Dash of Jerry Thomas bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled brut Prosecco

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the peach with the Cinnamon Syrup. Add the rum, Cocchi Americano, lemon juice, crème de cacao and both bitters.  Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass and  top with the Prosecco.

Notes

Cinnamon Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 4 ounces water and three 2-inch cinnamon sticks broken into large pieces. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Discard the cinnamon. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.

