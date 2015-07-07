The Gravitron

“This is a really playful, effervescent drink,” says bartender Colin O’Neill. “The peach and cinnamon are so familiar
and so fun with crème de cacao.”
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the peach with the Cinnamon Syrup. Add the rum, Cocchi Americano, lemon juice, crème de cacao and both bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass and top with the Prosecco.
Cinnamon Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 4 ounces water and three 2-inch cinnamon sticks broken into large pieces. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Discard the cinnamon. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.
