Gratin of Celery Root,  Duck Confit and Pears 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the raisins with water to cover by 2 inches and let stand for 1 hour. Drain.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°. Brush a 3-quart shallow baking dish with butter.

Step 3 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the celery root until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well. In a food processor, puree half of the celery with the cream, egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of the butter until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl and stir in the remaining celery root.

Step 4 In a large skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the pears and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 3 minutes. Fold into the celery root.