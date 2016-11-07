Gratin of Celery Root,  Duck Confit and Pears 
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Daniel Rose
December 2016

Paris-based chef Daniel Rose gives his vegetable gratin maximum flavor by adding rich duck confit (instead of bacon or sausage). Slideshow: More Celery Root Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup raisins 
  • 4 tablespoons salted butter, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 large celery root (3 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream 
  • 1 large egg yolk 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 Bosc pears (2 pounds)—peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 4 confit duck legs, skin discarded and meat shredded 
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated orange zest 
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the raisins with water to cover by 2 inches and let stand for 1 hour. Drain. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°. Brush a 3-quart shallow baking dish  with butter. 

Step 3    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the celery root until tender, about  15 minutes. Drain well. In a food processor, puree half of the celery with the cream,  egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of the butter until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl and stir in the remaining celery root. 

Step 4    

In a large skillet, melt the remaining  2 tablespoons of butter. Add the pears and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 3 minutes. Fold into the celery root.  

Step 5    

In a medium bowl, combine the duck confit with the orange zest, cinnamon and 3 tablespoons of the raisins. Spread the duck in the prepared dish and spoon the celery root mixture evenly over it. Bake  for about 15 minutes, until heated through; remove the dish from the oven. Position  a rack in the oven 8 inches from the heat and preheat the broiler on high. Broil the gratin for about 5 minutes, until golden. Top with the remaining 1 tablespoon of raisins and serve warm. 

