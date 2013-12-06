Grasshopper
Active Time
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Food & Wine
March 2015

This shockingly green, creamy cocktail was invented in 1919 but didn’t become popular until the Eisenhower era. It’s making a comeback today as modern mixologists update the retro classic with ingredients like fresh mint and black pepper. Slideshow: Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce white crème de cacao
  • 1 ounce green crème de menthe
  • 1 ounce heavy cream
How to Make It

In a cocktail shaker, combine the crème de cacao, crème de menthe and cream. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

