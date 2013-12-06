Grasshopper

© Lucas Allen
This shockingly green, creamy cocktail was invented in 1919 but didn’t become popular until the Eisenhower era. It’s making a comeback today as modern mixologists update the retro classic with ingredients like fresh mint and black pepper. Slideshow: Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the crème de cacao, crème de menthe and cream. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
