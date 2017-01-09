Grass-Fed Beef Jerky 

I n a large resealable plastic bag, whisk together everything except the flank steak. Add the steak, seal the bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to 6 hours.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 165° or the lowest possible setting. Set a rack on each of 3 large rimmed baking sheets. Remove the beef from the marinade and spread the slices on the racks, leaving 1/4 inch between the slices. Bake for about 6 hours, or until the jerky is dried but still chewy; flip the slices halfway through baking. Let cool on the racks before serving.