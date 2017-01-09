Grass-Fed Beef Jerky 

Seamus Mullen of NYC’s Tertulia restaurant makes his delightful beef jerky with grass-fed flank steak. He seasons it with Bragg Liquid Aminos (similar to tamari) as well as ginger, garlic, maple and smoky chipotle. It holds up well in the fridge, making it perfect for snacking. Slideshow: More Flank Steak Recipes
In a large resealable plastic bag, whisk together everything except the flank steak. Add the steak, seal the bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to 6 hours.
Preheat the oven to 165° or the lowest possible setting. Set a rack on each of 3 large rimmed baking sheets. Remove the beef from the marinade and spread the slices on the racks, leaving 1/4 inch between the slices. Bake for about 6 hours, or until the jerky is dried but still chewy; flip the slices halfway through baking. Let cool on the racks before serving.
Bragg Liquid Aminos is a gluten-free, soybean-based sauce that’s often used in place of soy sauce and tamari. It’s available on amazon.com.
