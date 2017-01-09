Grass-Fed Beef Jerky 
© Justin Chapple
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 pound
Seamus Mullen
February 2017

Seamus Mullen of NYC’s Tertulia restaurant makes his delightful beef jerky with grass-fed flank steak. He seasons it with Bragg Liquid Aminos (similar to tamari) as well as ginger, garlic, maple and smoky chipotle. It holds up well in the fridge, making it perfect for snacking. Slideshow: More Flank Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Bragg Liquid Aminos sauce (see Note) 
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger 
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated garlic 
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup 
  • 1 tablespoon adobo sauce  (from a can of chipotles  in adobo) 
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt 
  • 2 pounds grass-fed flank steak, frozen for 45 minutes, then sliced 1/8 inch thick against the grain 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large resealable plastic bag, whisk together everything except the flank steak. Add the steak, seal the bag and turn  to coat. Refrigerate for at least  3 hours or up to 6 hours.  

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 165° or the lowest possible setting. Set a rack on each of 3 large rimmed baking sheets. Remove the beef from the marinade and spread the slices on the racks, leaving 1/4 inch between the slices. Bake for about 6 hours, or until the jerky is dried but still chewy; flip the slices halfway through baking. Let cool  on the racks before serving. 

Make Ahead

The beef jerky can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.

Notes

Bragg Liquid Aminos is a gluten-free, soybean-based sauce that’s often used in place of soy sauce and tamari. It’s available on amazon.com.

