Grapefruit Spritz 

We’re bidding farewell to winter and embracing spring in this rosy cocktail, combining the last of winter’s citrus with seasonal raspberries. Tart and bitter notes from the grapefruit juice and Campari are balanced by floral crème de framboise and raspberries. It’s a cocktail worthy of your Easter buffet, and a refreshing change from too-sweet lemonade or mimosas.    Slideshow: More Prosecco Cocktail Recipes

  • 8 ounces grapefruit juice 
  • 4 ounces Campari 
  • 4 ounces crème de framboise (preferably Briottet) 
  • 1 (750-millilitter) bottle dry Prosecco 
  • Fresh raspberries and grapefruit peel strips, for garnish (optional) 

Combine grapefruit juice,  Campari, crème de framboise, and Prosecco in a pitcher. Serve over ice and garnished with raspberries and grapefruit peel strips, if desired.  

