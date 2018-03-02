Grapefruit Spritz 

Eva Kolenko
We’re bidding farewell to winter and embracing spring in this rosy cocktail, combining the last of winter’s citrus with seasonal raspberries. Tart and bitter notes from the grapefruit juice and Campari are balanced by floral crème de framboise and raspberries. It’s a cocktail worthy of your Easter buffet, and a refreshing change from too-sweet lemonade or mimosas. Slideshow: More Prosecco Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine grapefruit juice, Campari, crème de framboise, and Prosecco in a pitcher. Serve over ice and garnished with raspberries and grapefruit peel strips, if desired.
