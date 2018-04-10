Grapefruit-Pomegranate Salad 
Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jack Harris
May 2018

We were blown away by this ruby-hued salad from Fairfax in New York City, a stellar combination of grapefruit supremes, pomegranate, toasted hazelnuts, and fresh mint. Slideshow: More Grapefruit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts 
  • 4 medium-size Ruby Red grapefruits 
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/2 cup fresh pomegranate arils  
  • 1/4 cup torn fresh mint 
  • 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt (such as Maldon) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 300°F. Spread hazelnuts in a pie plate, and bake in preheated oven until fragrant and skins are toasted, about 12 minutes. Transfer hazelnuts to a kitchen towel; let cool 10 minutes. Rub hazelnuts together in towel to remove the skins. Discard skins. Coarsely chop nuts; set aside. 

Step 2    

Using a sharp knife, cut skin and bitter white pith from grapefruits. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Drain grapefruit segments, and discard juice.  

Step 3    

Whisk together honey and olive oil in a large bowl until smooth. Add grapefruit segments and pomegranate arils; toss gently to coat. Spoon evenly onto 4 chilled plates. Top evenly with hazelnuts and mint. Sprinkle with sea salt.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up