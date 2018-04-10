Grapefruit-Pomegranate Salad 

We were blown away by this ruby-hued salad from Fairfax in New York City, a stellar combination of grapefruit supremes, pomegranate, toasted hazelnuts, and fresh mint. Slideshow: More Grapefruit Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 300°F. Spread hazelnuts in a pie plate, and bake in preheated oven until fragrant and skins are toasted, about 12 minutes. Transfer hazelnuts to a kitchen towel; let cool 10 minutes. Rub hazelnuts together in towel to remove the skins. Discard skins. Coarsely chop nuts; set aside.
Using a sharp knife, cut skin and bitter white pith from grapefruits. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Drain grapefruit segments, and discard juice.
Whisk together honey and olive oil in a large bowl until smooth. Add grapefruit segments and pomegranate arils; toss gently to coat. Spoon evenly onto 4 chilled plates. Top evenly with hazelnuts and mint. Sprinkle with sea salt.
