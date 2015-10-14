Grapefruit Cornmeal Cake

This lovely cake is perfumed with grapefruit and topped with a pretty poppy-seed glaze. If there are leftovers, serve wedges for breakfast. Slideshow: Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-inch cake pan. Line the bottom with parchment paper and butter the paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. In another medium bowl, whisk the melted butter with the eggs, grapefruit zest and grapefruit juice. While whisking constantly, add the butter mixture to the flour mixture in a slow, steady stream. Whisk until well blended. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 40 minutes, until golden and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean.
Transfer the cake to a rack to cool for 10 minutes. Run a sharp paring knife around the edge of the cake, then invert it onto the rack. Peel off the parchment paper. Carefully flip the cake right side up and set the rack over a baking sheet. Let cool until warm, about 30 minutes.
In a medium bowl, mix the confectioners’ sugar and poppy seeds. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the grapefruit juice until a smooth, thick glaze forms. Pour the glaze all over the top of the warm cake and spread evenly over the top and side. Let stand until set, about 30 minutes.
Make Ahead
Review Body: Both times I have made this, the cake has sunk in the middle. This has never happened to me before on any cake. I just made it again today. I used fresh baking powder from a brand new container with a sell-by date in 2018 ( I even tested it to make sure it bubbled), measured carefully all the ingredients, checked my oven temperature and baked the cake for the prescribed amount of time. I am very disappointed. The cake tastes good, but it looks awful. If there are any tips, please advise. Again, my cakes always rise well and look good.
Date Published: 2016-12-16
Author Name: elizabethrunkey
Review Body: This is one of those recipes that you could easily say "pass", because well, it sounds kinda boring. Not so fast, made this for Thanksgiving and making it again for 'Murica's birthday. What makes this cake a recipe keeper? The corn meal gives it body, the poppy seeds provide a crunch and the grapefruit a zingy tang--all together it's a sophisticated symphony of flavors and textures. Additionally, ingredients are inexpensive and prep and bake time minimal. You have nothing to lose--try it!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02