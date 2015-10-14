Grapefruit Cornmeal Cake

Author Name: editortm

Review Body: Both times I have made this, the cake has sunk in the middle. This has never happened to me before on any cake. I just made it again today. I used fresh baking powder from a brand new container with a sell-by date in 2018 ( I even tested it to make sure it bubbled), measured carefully all the ingredients, checked my oven temperature and baked the cake for the prescribed amount of time. I am very disappointed. The cake tastes good, but it looks awful. If there are any tips, please advise. Again, my cakes always rise well and look good.

Review Rating:

2016-12-16