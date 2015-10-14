Grapefruit Cornmeal Cake
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Kay Chun
November 2015

This lovely cake is perfumed with grapefruit and topped with a pretty poppy-seed glaze. If there are leftovers, serve wedges for breakfast. Slideshow: Cake Recipes

Ingredients

Cake

  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for greasing
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup medium-grind cornmeal
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated grapefruit zest plus 1/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice

Glaze

  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 1/4 cup poppy seeds
  • 1/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cake

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-inch cake pan. Line the bottom with parchment paper and butter the paper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. In another medium bowl, whisk the melted butter with the eggs, grapefruit zest and grapefruit juice. While whisking constantly, add the butter mixture to the flour mixture in a slow, steady stream. Whisk until well blended. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 40 minutes, until golden and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

Step 3    

Transfer the cake to a rack to cool for 10 minutes. Run a sharp paring knife around the edge of the cake, then invert it onto the rack. Peel off the parchment paper. Carefully flip the cake right side up and set  the rack over a baking sheet. Let cool until warm, about 30 minutes.

Step 4    Meanwhile, make the glaze

In a medium bowl, mix the confectioners’ sugar and poppy seeds. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the grapefruit juice until a smooth, thick glaze forms. Pour the glaze all over the top of the warm cake and spread evenly over the top and side. Let stand until set, about 30 minutes.

Make Ahead

The cake can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up