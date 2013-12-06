Grape Sparklers
In this delightfully fizzy cocktail, David Page showcases the fruitiness of just-pressed grape juice, blending it with dry sparkling wine to keep it from tasting too sweet. Plus: Tips for Great Summer Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds red grapes, stemmed
  • One 750-milliliter bottle dry sparkling wine, such as Prosecco, chilled
  • 8 mint sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Thinly slice 1 cup of the grapes and refrigerate. In a food processor, coarsely chop the remaining grapes in batches. Transfer the chopped grapes to a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook until the grapes have released most of their juice, 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Working in batches, strain the grape juice into a bowl, pressing hard on the solids. You should have about 3 1/2 cups of juice; refrigerate until cold.

Step 3    

Divide the sliced grapes equally among 8 Champagne flutes. Pour the chilled fresh grape juice into the flutes and top with the sparkling wine. Garnish each drink with a mint sprig and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The grape juice can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

