Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust

This gluten-free, hassle-free pie crust combines maple granola, butter, and melted marshmallows to make a Rice Krispies Treat-inspired crust. Using gluten-free granola instead of a puffed rice cereal yields a crunchier crust — the granola doesn't get soggy once coated in gooey melted marshmallow. The crust recipe also includes a small amount of white miso paste, which keeps the crust from being too sweet and adds a savory complexity. Use a lightly greased measuring cup to press the sticky mixture into the pie plate.