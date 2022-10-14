Recipes Desserts Pies Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust Be the first to rate & review! Rice Krispie Treats were the inspiration for this gluten-free piecrust made from granola coated in gooey melted marshmallows. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Instagram Website Title: Associate Food Editor, Food & WineLocation: Birmingham, AlabamaEducation: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Spirits, International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Judge: Baking Category 2021Expertise: recipe development, food styling.Paige Grandjean is a food editor, recipe developer, and food stylist with over seven years of experience in food media. Her work has appeared in more than 15 nationally distributed publications, award-winning cookbooks, and digital platforms.Experience: Paige Grandjean has spent her entire career in food media. As a former recipe tester and developer in the Meredith Food Studios, she worked on recipes for numerous print and digital brands. Her extensive test kitchen experience landed her a spot as a panel speaker at the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) annual conference in 2020. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award finalist. As the current associate food editor for Food & Wine, Paige assists in overseeing all food content for the internationally acclaimed brand. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: James Ransom / Food Stylist Chelsea Zimmer Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 40 mins Yield: 1 (9-inch) piecrust This gluten-free, hassle-free pie crust combines maple granola, butter, and melted marshmallows to make a Rice Krispies Treat-inspired crust. Using gluten-free granola instead of a puffed rice cereal yields a crunchier crust — the granola doesn't get soggy once coated in gooey melted marshmallow. The crust recipe also includes a small amount of white miso paste, which keeps the crust from being too sweet and adds a savory complexity. Use a lightly greased measuring cup to press the sticky mixture into the pie plate. Ingredients Cooking spray 3 cups miniature marshmallows (about 5 1/4 ounces) ¼ cup unsalted butter (2 oz.) 1 tablespoon white miso 3 cups gluten-free maple granola (about 11 ounces) (such as Bob's Red Mill Maple Sea Salt Granola), lightly crushed ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon kosher salt Directions Grease a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. Combine marshmallows, butter, and miso in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-low, stirring constantly, until melted and smooth, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in granola, cinnamon, and salt. Quickly transfer mixture to prepared pie plate. Lightly spray bottom of a measuring cup with cooking spray; using bottom of measuring cup, press granola mixture into bottom and up sides of pie plate, creating a 1/2-inch-high lip above edge of pie plate. Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature until hardened and set, about 30 minutes. Make Ahead Crust can be made up to 2 days in advance and stored, covered, at room temperature. Rate it Print