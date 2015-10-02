Granola Bars with Sweet Potato Caramel and Cardamom

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. Prick sweet potato skin with a fork several times and bake for about 40 minutes or until soft throughout. Cool, peel and mash with a fork.

Step 2 Lower the oven temperature to 350°. Place nuts on a baking tray and toast for 10 minutes. Transfer onto a kitchen towel and remove the skins. Then toast seeds for 5 minutes.

Step 3 Add nuts to a food processor and pulse until broken into small to medium pieces. Combine the nuts, seeds and buckwheat groats in a large mixing bowl.

Step 4 In a small saucepan, warm the brown rice syrup with honey, tahini and almond butter, mixing until well combined. Add in the sweet potato mash, salt and cardamom. Combine into a caramel-like, homogenous sauce. Pour it over the granola mixture and mix well.

Step 5 Cover a 9-by-9-inch baking dish with parchment paper, extending it to the sides of the dish. Scoop the mixture into the dish, pressing it inside in a compact and even layer. Place into a freezer for about 30 minutes or until firm.