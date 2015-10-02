Granola Bars with Sweet Potato Caramel and Cardamom
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 10-12 bars
Anya Kassoff
September 2014

These granola bars are packed with flavor and nutrients. Protein-rich buckwheat groats are bound together with a baked sweet potato and cardamom “caramel.” Cardamom is at it's best when freshly ground from green pods, but pre-ground cardamom powder can be used as well. Slideshow: More Snack Bar Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small or 1/2 large sweet potato
  • 1 heaping cup assorted nuts, such as hazelnuts, almonds and pecans
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin or sunflower seeds, or a mixture of both
  • 1 1/2 cups raw buckwheat groats—soaked in water for a minimum of 1 hour, rinsed and dried completely—or quinoa puffs
  • 1/4 cup brown rice syrup
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 cup sesame tahini
  • 1/2 cup almond butter
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 4 cardamom pods, ground with a mortar and pestle

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°. Prick sweet potato skin with a fork several times and bake for about 40 minutes or until soft throughout. Cool, peel and mash with a fork.

Step 2    

Lower the oven temperature to 350°. Place nuts on a baking tray and toast for 10 minutes. Transfer onto a kitchen towel and remove the skins. Then toast seeds for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Add nuts to a food processor and pulse until broken into small to medium pieces. Combine the nuts, seeds and buckwheat groats in a large mixing bowl.

Step 4    

In a small saucepan, warm the brown rice syrup with honey, tahini and almond butter, mixing until well combined. Add in the sweet potato mash, salt and cardamom. Combine into a caramel-like, homogenous sauce. Pour it over the granola mixture and mix well.

Step 5    

Cover a 9-by-9-inch baking dish with parchment paper, extending it to the sides of the dish. Scoop the mixture into the dish, pressing it inside in a compact and even layer. Place into a freezer for about 30 minutes or until firm.

Step 6    

Remove from the baking dish and cut into bars. Keep refrigerated or even in the freezer—the bars will never completely freeze, they’ll remain perfectly chewy and crunchy at the same time.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up