Granny's Roasted Spuds
© Amy Neunsinger
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Curtis Stone
March 2014

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone knows his way around a potato: These are perfectly crisp and heady with the aromas of rosemary, thyme, garlic and shallots. Slideshow: Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds large Yukon Gold or medium baking potatoes—peeled, halved lengthwise and cut in half crosswise on the diagonal
  • 5 large unpeeled shallots, quartered lengthwise
  • 3 large unpeeled garlic cloves, lightly smashed
  • 4 medium rosemary sprigs
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a large rimmed baking sheet on the lowest rack of the oven. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the shallots, garlic, rosemary sprigs, thyme, olive oil and butter. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Remove the hot baking sheet from the oven and scrape the potatoes onto it, spreading them in an even layer. Roast on the bottom rack for 40 to 45 minutes, turning occasionally, until the potatoes are golden and crisp. Transfer to a platter and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up