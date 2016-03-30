Granny's Brandy

© David Malosh
Pisco, the South American grape brandy, adds punch to this tart, refreshing and slightly herbal juice. Omit the pisco for a mocktail of surprising flavor and complexity. Slideshow: More Beautiful Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the pisco, apple and celery juices, honey and fennel juice. Fill the shaker with ice; shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass, stir in the club soda and garnish with the celery stalk.
