Granny's Brandy

Lindsay Nader
May 2016

Pisco, the South American grape brandy, adds punch to this tart, refreshing and slightly herbal juice. Omit the pisco for a mocktail of surprising flavor and complexity. Slideshow: More Beautiful Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces pisco
  • 2 ounces fresh Granny Smith apple juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh celery juice
  • 2 teaspoons honey mixed with 1 teaspoon water
  • 1/4 ounce fresh fennel juice
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1 celery stalk, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the pisco, apple and celery juices, honey and fennel juice. Fill the shaker with ice; shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass, stir in the club soda and garnish with the celery stalk.

