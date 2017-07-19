Grandfather’s Pickles 

Author Name: Melissa Olson Tate

Review Body: I made these yesterday. This was my first attempt ever at making pickles. The instructions must be wrong. 2 Tablespoons of salt is way too much. I drained them and refilled the jar with water and vinegar, still too salty. I then repeated that process and then we were able to enjoy them. The flavor is really good. I also had a very sweet batch of cucumbers from the garden this year. I will make these again with 2 teaspoons of salt and go from there.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2017-08-20