Grandfather’s Pickles 

These vinegary North Carolina–style pickles from chef Joe Kindred don’t use any sugar. The extra acidity makes them the perfect accompaniment for a juicy lamb or beef burger loaded with cheese. Slideshow: How to Make Pickles
How to Make It
Pack the cucumber, onion and Calabrian chile into a 1-quart jar with a tight-fitting lid. In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the salt and 1 cup of water until the salt dissolves. Pour the brine over the cucumbers, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Drain the pickles before serving.
Make Ahead
Author Name: Melissa Olson Tate
Review Body: I made these yesterday. This was my first attempt ever at making pickles. The instructions must be wrong. 2 Tablespoons of salt is way too much. I drained them and refilled the jar with water and vinegar, still too salty. I then repeated that process and then we were able to enjoy them. The flavor is really good. I also had a very sweet batch of cucumbers from the garden this year. I will make these again with 2 teaspoons of salt and go from there.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-08-20