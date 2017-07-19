Grandfather’s Pickles 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 quart
Joe Kindred
August 2017

These vinegary North Carolina–style pickles from chef Joe Kindred don’t use any sugar. The extra acidity makes them the perfect accompaniment for a juicy lamb or beef burger loaded with cheese. Slideshow: How to Make Pickles

Ingredients

  • 1 English cucumber, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick, preferably on a mandoline 
  • 1/2 small onion, thinly sliced 
  • 1 oil-packed Calabrian chile, drained and thinly sliced, or 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

Pack the cucumber, onion and Calabrian chile into a 1-quart jar with a tight-fitting  lid. In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the salt and 1 cup of water until the salt  dissolves. Pour the brine over the cucumbers, cover and refrigerate for at least  2 hours. Drain the pickles before serving. 

Make Ahead

The pickles in their brine can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. For longer storage, sterilize the 1-quart jar before continuing with the recipe. 

