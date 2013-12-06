Govindobhog Rice

In Calcutta Naomi Duguid and Jeffrey Alford were introduced to this princely rice, which has a delicate, somewhat sweet flavor. Govindobhog is a long-grain white rice on a miniature scale, like a baby basmati. If you come across it, buy plenty, then enjoy it as an everyday plain rice or as an alternative to basamatic in Chelo, a delicious Persian pilaf. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Put 2 cups of the rice in a medium bowl and cover with cold water. Rub the rice and swirl it with your hand, then drain. Repeat 3 or 4 times or until the water is clear. Drain well.
Bring 10 cups of water to a vigorous boil in a large saucepan. Add 1 tablespoon salt and sprinkle in the rice. Return the water to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Boil until the rice is just barely cooked through but still firm, 6 to 8 minutes.
Drain the rice in a sieve and immediately return it to the pot. Cover with a cotton cloth and a tight-fitting lid and let the rice stand off the heat for 15 minutes to steam and firm up. Gently stir the rice to break up any clumps.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5