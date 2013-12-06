Govindobhog Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 Put 2 cups of the rice in a medium bowl and cover with cold water. Rub the rice and swirl it with your hand, then drain. Repeat 3 or 4 times or until the water is clear. Drain well.

Step 2 Bring 10 cups of water to a vigorous boil in a large saucepan. Add 1 tablespoon salt and sprinkle in the rice. Return the water to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Boil until the rice is just barely cooked through but still firm, 6 to 8 minutes.