Gougères with Smoked Salmon, Caviar and Proscuitto

Gougères are one of those snacks that deliver a lot flavor but are easy to make. A pâte à choux, or cream puff dough, forms the base of the gougères. When making the dough, be sure to cook it on the stove until it pulls away from the sides of the pot; cooking out the water helps the gougeres rise and get crispy when they bake. Then, mix the dough for a couple of minutes to let it cool slightly before adding the eggs. Once the dough is ready, you can pipe it onto a baking sheet and bake immediately, or freeze the mounds of dough and keep them in your back pocket for a last-minute cocktail party or snack situation (frozen gougères can bake straight from the freezer; they will need an extra minute or two in the oven).

You can make these as small or large as you like; large gougères can stand in for dinner rolls or even serve as the base for an eggs Benedict at brunch. And have fun experimenting with them. These gougères are made with grated Gruyère cheese and thyme leaves, but you can swap in another grated hard cheese, or use spices and other herbs. We topped these with slivers of prosciutto and smoked salmon and dollops of caviar and crème fraîche, but any toppings will do. Or, simply eat them plain — they shine on their own.