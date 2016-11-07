Gougères au Comté 

Chef Daniel Rose’s gougères puff up to the size of grapefruit. Pulling them apart with your fingers makes eating these cheese puffs extraordinarily fun. They’re great for breakfast—think of them as savory popovers—or with a glass of crisp white wine before dinner. Slideshow: More Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium saucepan, combine 2 cups of water with the butter, salt, pepper and nutmeg and bring to a boil over moderate heat. When the butter melts, add the flour all at once and beat with a wooden spoon until a tight dough forms and pulls away from the side of the pan, about 5 minutes.
Remove the pan from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, beat in the eggs one at a time until smooth. Stir in the cheese.
Scoop the dough into a pastry bag fitted with a 3/4-inch plain tip. Pipe 8 large mounds onto the prepared sheets, spacing them a few inches apart. Bake the gougères for 35 to 40 minutes, shifting the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through, until puffed and golden. Serve warm.
