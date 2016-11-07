Gougères au Comté 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine 2 cups of water with the butter, salt, pepper and nutmeg and bring to a boil over moderate heat. When the butter melts, add the flour all at once and beat with a wooden spoon until a tight dough forms and pulls away from the side of the pan, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 Remove the pan from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, beat in the eggs one at a time until smooth. Stir in the cheese.