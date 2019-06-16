Gooseberry Piri Piri
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 cups
By Kwame Onwuachi
July 2019

Fresh, ripe gooseberries are sweet and richly flavored, with an almost boozy aftertaste. The grape-like berries are balanced out here by some mildly spicy jalapeños and fresh herbs. They add a sweet dimension to bracing, piquant (and incredibly delicious) piri piri sauce, which takes its tart flavor from lemon and lime, and a refreshingly vegetal dimension from a healthy dose of ripe bell peppers and tomatoes. Chef Kwame Onwuachi serves it with Cucumber-Avocado Salad with Gooseberry Piri Piri, but it also is a fantastic substitute for Bloody Mary mix or as a sauce for ceviche.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups coarsely chopped yellow or red bell peppers (from 1 3/4 pounds peppers)
  • 1 1/3 cups fresh gooseberries or green grapes, stems removed
  • 1 1/4 cups fresh lemon juice (from about 10 lemons)
  • 1 1/4  cups fresh lime juice (from about 10 limes) 
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped yellow tomato
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 5 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped jalapeño, seeds and ribs removed

How to Make It

Step

Place all ingredients in a blender. Process on low speed, gradually increasing speed to high, until very smooth, about 1 minute. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large container; discard solids. Chill until ready to use. Just before serving, skim foam off the surface of piri piri, and discard.

Make Ahead

Gooseberry Piri Piri can be made up to 3 days ahead. Store in airtight containers in refrigerator until ready to serve.

