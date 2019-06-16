Fresh, ripe gooseberries are sweet and richly flavored, with an almost boozy aftertaste. The grape-like berries are balanced out here by some mildly spicy jalapeños and fresh herbs. They add a sweet dimension to bracing, piquant (and incredibly delicious) piri piri sauce, which takes its tart flavor from lemon and lime, and a refreshingly vegetal dimension from a healthy dose of ripe bell peppers and tomatoes. Chef Kwame Onwuachi serves it with Cucumber-Avocado Salad with Gooseberry Piri Piri, but it also is a fantastic substitute for Bloody Mary mix or as a sauce for ceviche.