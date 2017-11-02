Goose Stuffed with Apples and Armagnac-Soaked Prunes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the prunes with the Armagnac. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or for up to 1 week. Drain the prunes well and reserve the liquid for another use.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 325°. Using paper towels, pat the goose completely dry on the outside and inside. In a large bowl, toss the prunes with the apples and garlic. Stuff the goose with the prune mixture and tie the legs together with twine. Generously rub the goose with oil and season all over with salt. Transfer the goose, breast side up, to a rack set in a roasting pan. Place the neck in the bottom of the roasting pan. Roast for 40 minutes, then remove the pan from the oven. Carefully tilt the pan and spoon the fat into a small heatproof bowl.

Step 3 Return the goose to the oven and increase the temperature to 350°. Roast for 50 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven again. Carefully tilt the pan and spoon the fat into the bowl. Remove the goose neck and reserve for snacking, if desired.

Step 4 Return the goose to the oven and increase the temperature to 400°. Roast for about 40 minutes longer, until the skin is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 160°. Transfer the goose to a work surface, tent with foil and keep warm. Pour the boiling water into the pan and scrape up any bits on the bottom using a wooden spoon. Pour the pan juices into a heatproof bowl.