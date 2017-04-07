Gonfietti
This Fried napolitano snack is flavored with anchovies—“a familiar ingredient throughout the Campania region,” according to the book. “These miniature, preserved fish typically add a subtle, umami flavor” (as when added to a sauce like puttanesca) but they “can also lend a more pronounced bite to many regional dishes,” like these salty fritters.  Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017)   Slideshow: More Anchovy Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 envelope (1/4 ounce/7 grams) active dry yeast
  • 1/4 cup (75 milliliters) warm water
  • Pinch of granulated sugar
  • 2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose (plain) flour
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 1/2 ounces (100 grams) anchovy fillets
  • About 1/4 cup peanut or canola oil, for shallow-frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

Dissolve the yeast in a bowl with the water and sugar. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the flour and olive oil and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 2 minutes. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.

Step 3    

Remove any bones from the anchovy fillets and chop them. Knead the anchovies into the dough. On a floured surface, roll the dough out into a thin sheet about 1/4 inch (6 mm) thick. Use a 2 1/2-inch (6 cm) round cutter to cut into rounds. Re-roll any scraps and cut out more rounds.

Step 4    

Heat the oil in a 12-inch (30 cm) frying pan over medium-high heat until hot. Working in batches, shallow-fry half the dough rounds until golden brown, 1–1 1/2 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining rounds, adding more oil if necessary. Remove the gonfietti and drain them thoroughly on a plate lined with paper towels. Serve hot.

