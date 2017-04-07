How to Make It

Step 1 Dissolve the yeast in a bowl with the water and sugar. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in the flour and olive oil and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 2 minutes. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.

Step 3 Remove any bones from the anchovy fillets and chop them. Knead the anchovies into the dough. On a floured surface, roll the dough out into a thin sheet about 1/4 inch (6 mm) thick. Use a 2 1/2-inch (6 cm) round cutter to cut into rounds. Re-roll any scraps and cut out more rounds.