Gone Rumming

This peerless rum and Coke from Brian Miller at The Polynesian in New York City leans on tiki tradition, layering the cola with multiple rums for the most complex flavor possible. To extract a bit of aromatic lime oil, muddle a spent lime shell in with the rums. If you can't find the suggested rums below, substitute with another rum from the same country: equal parts of something funky from Jamaica, something rich and mouth-filling from Guyana, and a toffee-laced Puerto Rican option, plus a second Jamaican rum that offers a touch of creamy barrel sweetness. Batch the rum blend in advance so you're not lugging so many bottles to the shore.