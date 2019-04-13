Gone Rumming
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Brian Miller
May 2019

This peerless rum and Coke from Brian Miller at The Polynesian in New York City leans on tiki tradition, layering the cola with multiple rums for the most complex flavor possible. To extract a bit of aromatic lime oil, muddle a spent lime shell in with the rums. If you can't find the suggested rums below, substitute with another rum from the same country: equal parts of something funky from Jamaica, something rich and mouth-filling from Guyana, and a toffee-laced Puerto Rican option, plus a second Jamaican rum that offers a touch of creamy barrel sweetness. Batch the rum blend in advance so you're not lugging so many bottles to the shore.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) milder Jamaican rum blend (such as Appleton Estate Reserve)
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) Jamaican pot-stilled gold rum (such as Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Gold) 
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) aged Puerto Rican gold rum (such as Bacardí Añejo Cuatro)
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) aged Demerara rum from Guyana (such as El Dorado 8 Year Old Cask Aged)
  • 1 lime, halved
  • 1 (7 1/2-ounce) can cola soft drink, chilled
  • Lime wedge, for garnish
  • 1 (50-ml) mini bottle of rum (such as Bacardí), placed in freezer overnight, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together rums in a jar with an airtight lid. Seal and store at room temperature up to 1 year.

Step 2    

To make 1 drink, squeeze juice from lime halves, and reserve juice for another use. Combine lime halves and rum mixture in a bowl. Muddle well to release oils and a bit of the remaining lime juice; remove and discard lime halves. Fill a highball glass with ice; fill three-quarters of the way with cola, and top with 6 tablespoons rum-lime mixture. Garnish with a lime wedge and an upside-down unopened mini bottle of Bacardí.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up