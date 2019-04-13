Gone Rumming

This peerless rum and Coke from Brian Miller at The Polynesian in New York City leans on tiki tradition, layering the cola with multiple rums for the most complex flavor possible. To extract a bit of aromatic lime oil, muddle a spent lime shell in with the rums. If you can't find the suggested rums below, substitute with another rum from the same country: equal parts of something funky from Jamaica, something rich and mouth-filling from Guyana, and a toffee-laced Puerto Rican option, plus a second Jamaican rum that offers a touch of creamy barrel sweetness. Batch the rum blend in advance so you're not lugging so many bottles to the shore.
How to Make It
Stir together rums in a jar with an airtight lid. Seal and store at room temperature up to 1 year.
To make 1 drink, squeeze juice from lime halves, and reserve juice for another use. Combine lime halves and rum mixture in a bowl. Muddle well to release oils and a bit of the remaining lime juice; remove and discard lime halves. Fill a highball glass with ice; fill three-quarters of the way with cola, and top with 6 tablespoons rum-lime mixture. Garnish with a lime wedge and an upside-down unopened mini bottle of Bacardí.