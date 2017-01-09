Golden Steak and Eggs 

L.A. chef Marcel Vigneron loves using healthy turmeric in both its fresh and powdered forms. Here, he seasons a flatiron steak with it, then fries eggs with fresh turmeric, lending the dish a peppery flavor and bright orange hue. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Season the steak with salt and pepper, then rub all over with the turmeric powder. In a large heatproof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil over moderately high heat. Add the steak and cook, turning once, until lightly charred on both sides and medium-rare within, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the steak to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Wipe out the skillet.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil over moderately high heat. Add the spinach and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until just wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in the horseradish and season with salt. Keep warm.
In the large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of coconut oil over moderate heat. Stir in the fresh turmeric until the sizzling subsides and the oil is golden. Crack the eggs into the skillet and fry until the whites are almost set, about 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for about 3 minutes, until the whites are set but the yolks are runny.
Thinly slice the steak against the grain. Pile the spinach on the toasts and top with the steak. Carefully invert the fried eggs onto the steak and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5