Golden Steak and Eggs 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. Season the steak with salt and pepper, then rub all over with the turmeric powder. In a large heatproof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil over moderately high heat. Add the steak and cook, turning once, until lightly charred on both sides and medium-rare within, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the steak to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil over moderately high heat. Add the spinach and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until just wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in the horseradish and season with salt. Keep warm.

Step 3 In the large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of coconut oil over moderate heat. Stir in the fresh turmeric until the sizzling subsides and the oil is golden. Crack the eggs into the skillet and fry until the whites are almost set, about 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for about 3 minutes, until the whites are set but the yolks are runny.