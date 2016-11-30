Golden Spritz

© David Malosh
Salers, a traditional French aperitif made from the bitter root of the gentian plant, has become a pet mixer among US bartenders. At Herbs & Rye in Las Vegas, Emily Yett adds the yellow liqueur to her crisp vermouth spritz. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the Salers and vermouth. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a large chilled flute, stir in the club soda and top with the Prosecco. Pinch the twist over the drink and add to the flute.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Nothing wow on this drink!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-06