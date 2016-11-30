Golden Spritz
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Emily Yett

Salers, a traditional French aperitif made from the bitter root of the gentian plant, has become a pet mixer among US bartenders. At Herbs & Rye in Las Vegas, Emily Yett adds the yellow liqueur to her crisp vermouth spritz.  Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 ounce Salers
  • 1 ounce Italian bianco vermouth, preferably Contratto
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chilled club soda
  • 2 ounces chilled Prosecco
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the Salers and vermouth. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a large chilled flute, stir in the club soda and top with the Prosecco. Pinch the twist over the drink and add to the flute.

