Golden Melon Salad with Lemony Yogurt and Chiles
30 MIN
Serves : 6
By Jeremiah Langhorne
August 2019

Creamy, rich whole milk yogurt carries the sweetness of juicy watermelon and cantaloupe in this refreshing summer salad. Perfect for brunch or dinner, the dressing adds just enough spice and acidity. For the sweetest melons, look for watermelons that sound hollow when you knock on them and have a pale yellow patch from where they sat in the field.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 1/2 cups plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons mixed lemon-scented herb leaves (such as lemon verbena, lemon thyme, lemon balm, or lemon mint), finely chopped, plus more whole leaves, for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 (5-pound) yellow or red seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 8 cups)
  • 1 (4 1/4-pound) cantaloupe or other muskmelon, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 6 cups)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Garlic Oil or extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 serrano chile, jalapeño, or red Fresno chile, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2  teaspoons Aleppo pepper
  • 1 lime

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Submerge onion in ice water, and let stand 10 minutes. Drain and pat onion dry.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, stir together yogurt, chopped lemon herbs, honey, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until blended; set aside.

Step 3    

Gently fold together watermelon, cantaloupe, garlic oil, chile, remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt in a large bowl.

Step 4    

To serve, spread yogurt mixture evenly on a large serving platter. Using a slotted spoon, top with melon mixture. Sprinkle with Aleppo, and top with onion slices. Grate lime over melon mixture, and garnish with lemon herb leaves.

