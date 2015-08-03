Golden Macaroni and Cheese with Butternut Squash Puree

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut the butternut squash in half lengthwise, remove seeds and arrange the squash face down on a rimmed baking sheet. Pour about 1 cup of water into the baking sheet and bake until the squash is very tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool (keep the oven on). When it is cool enough to handle, scoop out the squash into a bowl and mash it with a fork until smooth. Set aside.

Step 2 Heat the 2 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over moderate heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the milk and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Whisk in the mashed butternut squash, then add the cheese and stir until completely smooth and melted. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, and keep it warm over very low heat.