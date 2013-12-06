Golden Garlic Chips

These fried garlic chips from chef Roy Choi of Los Angeles’s Kogi BBQ—made simply by frying garlic slices in canola oil—are an excellent accent for soups, salads and stir-fries. Slideshow: Great Asian Soups
How to Make It
Step
Set a coarse strainer over a heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, combine the garlic slices with the canola oil and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the garlic is golden, about 15 minutes. Drain the garlic in the strainer, shaking off any of the excess cooking oil. Spread the garlic chips on a paper towel–lined baking sheet and let them cool. Reserve the strained garlic oil for another use.
Make Ahead
The garlic chips can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 month.
