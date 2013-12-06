Golden Garlic Chips
Roy Choi
December 2012

These fried garlic chips from chef Roy Choi of Los Angeles’s Kogi BBQ—made simply by frying garlic slices in canola oil—are an excellent accent for soups, salads and stir-fries. Slideshow: Great Asian Soups

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups peeled plump garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups canola oil

How to Make It

Step

Set a coarse strainer over a heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, combine the garlic slices with the canola oil and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the garlic is golden, about 15 minutes. Drain the garlic in the strainer, shaking off any of the excess cooking oil. Spread the garlic chips on a paper towel–lined baking sheet and let them cool. Reserve the strained garlic oil for another use.

Make Ahead

The garlic chips can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 month.

