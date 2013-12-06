Golden Buddha
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
August 2005

Parallel 33 • San Diego The globetrotting dinner and cocktail menus here celebrate the ingredients of Morocco, Lebanon, India, China and Japan, all places that share San Diego's latitude, the 33rd parallel. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 lemon wedge
  • Sugar
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces spiced rum
  • 2 ounces chilled ginger beer
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped, candied ginger

How to Make It

Step

Moisten the outer rim of a martini glass with the lemon wedge and coat lightly with sugar. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Add all of the remaining ingredients, shake well and strain into the martini glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up