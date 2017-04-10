Gochujang Flank Steak and Korean Pasta Salad
Underbelly chef Chris Shepherd says that after the Korean War, pasta salad became part of Korea’s culinary repertoire. Here, he serves his own version with a spicy-sweet flank steak that his cooks came up with after trying an earthy, fruity Blaufränkisch one night.
- Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)
- 3 tablespoons mirin
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger
- One 2-pound flank steak
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 pound fusilli
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons gochujang
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise
- 1 medium yellow squash, halved lengthwise
- One 8-inch-long slice of pineapple (from 1 peeled, quartered and cored whole pineapple)
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 cup thawed frozen peas
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt
How to make this recipe
Make the steak In a blender, puree the gochujang with the mirin, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and ginger until smooth. Put the flank steak in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Seal the bag and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 6 hours. Bring to room temperature 30 minutes before cooking.
Meanwhile, make the pasta salad In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the fusilli until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water until cool; drain well. In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the gochujang and lime juice until smooth. Fold in the fusilli.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Lightly brush the zucchini, squash and pineapple with 1 tablespoon of the oil and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until charred and tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool. Cut the vegetables and fruit into 1/2-inch pieces and add to the pasta. Fold in the peas and scallions and season with salt. Wipe out the skillet.
Heat the skillet, then add 1 tablespoon of oil. Remove the steak from the marinade, letting the excess drip off, and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 125° for medium-rare, 5 to 6 minutes per side.
Transfer the steak to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice and serve with the pasta salad.
Make Ahead
The pasta salad can be refrigerated overnight.