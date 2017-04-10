Gochujang Flank Steak  and Korean Pasta Salad 

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Lightly brush the zucchini, squash and pineapple with 1 tablespoon of the oil and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until charred and tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool. Cut the vegetables and fruit into 1/2-inch pieces and add to the pasta. Fold in the peas and scallions and season with salt. Wipe out the skillet.