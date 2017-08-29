Gochujang Cioppino 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his zippy cioppino with shrimp, squid, mussels and cod, then, to give it a lively Korean twist, he also includes tofu and gochujang (Korean red pepper paste). Slideshow: More Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 onion, finely chopped 
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish 
  • One 15-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand  
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine 
  • 3 tablespoons gochujang (Korean red pepper paste) 
  • One 8-ounce bottle clam juice 
  • 1/2 pound shelled and  deveined large shrimp 
  • 1/2 pound cleaned squid, bodies thinly sliced and tentacles halved 
  • 1/2 pound mussels, scrubbed  
  • 1/2 pound cod, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1/2 pound firm tofu, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • Rice crackers or steamed rice,  for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large cast-iron casserole, heat  the oil. Add the onion, garlic and the  2 sliced scallions; cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 7 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, wine and gochujang and cook, stirring, until the tomatoes just start to break down, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the clam juice and bring to a boil. Nestle the seafood and tofu in the broth. Cover and cook over moderate heat until the mussels open and the other seafood is opaque, about 7 minutes. Ladle the cioppino into shallow bowls and garnish with scallion. Serve with rice crackers or steamed rice. 

