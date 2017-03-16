Gochujang Chili-Cheese Nachos

Edward Lee—the Korean-American chef of Louisville’s 610 Magnolia and MilkWood and author of the cookbook Smoke and Pickles—has long known what the rest of the country is just learning: Sweet-spicy-funky gochujang makes just about everything better. Here, he uses the Korean pantry staple in his beer-braised, chipotle-spiced beef chili and also mixes it into sour cream for extra umami and flavor. To make the nachos, he drapes the chile and creamy dip over tortilla chips, then adds crumbled cotija cheese and slices of fresh serrano peppers. “I eat nachos only a few times a year, so when I do, I want to make sure it’s worth it,” says Lee. “This recipe is not for the timid. It requires a long night, beers, whiskey and loud music.” Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)