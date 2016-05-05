Gochujang Chicken Wings with Daikon Pickles

At Girin in Seattle, chef Brandon Kirksey tosses chicken wings in potato starch so they’re extra crispy once fried; he then quickly tosses them in a sauce of Korean red pepper paste and brown sugar so they’re sweet, sticky and spicy. Slideshow: More Chicken Wing Recipes
In a colander set in the sink, toss the daikon with 2 teaspoons of the salt; let stand for 1 hour.
In a bowl, whisk 1/4 cup of water with the vinegar, sugar and the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt. Add the daikon, cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours, then refrigerate for 5 days.
In a large bowl, whisk the salt and granulated sugar with 8 cups of water until dissolved. Add the wings, cover and refrigerate overnight.
In a medium saucepan, combine the gochujang, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce and corn syrup with 3/4 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat, whisking often, until reduced to 2 cups, 15 to 20 minutes. Scrape into a large bowl and let cool.
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet. Rinse and dry the wings. In a large bowl, toss the wings with the potato starch until coated. Fry the wings in batches until golden and just cooked through, about 12 minutes per batch. Transfer the wings to the rack and let cool to room temperature.
Increase the oil temperature to 375°. Fry the wings until browned, about 8 minutes. Using a wire skimmer, transfer the wings to the glaze; toss to coat. Transfer to a platter. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions. Serve with the pickles.
