Gochujang Chicken Wings with Daikon Pickles

Step 1 Make the pickles In a colander set in the sink, toss the daikon with 2 teaspoons of the salt; let stand for 1 hour.

Step 2 In a bowl, whisk 1/4 cup of water with the vinegar, sugar and the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt. Add the daikon, cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours, then refrigerate for 5 days.

Step 4 Prepare the wings In a large bowl, whisk the salt and granulated sugar with 8 cups of water until dissolved. Add the wings, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 5 In a medium saucepan, combine the gochujang, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce and corn syrup with 3/4 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat, whisking often, until reduced to 2 cups, 15 to 20 minutes. Scrape into a large bowl and let cool.

Step 6 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet. Rinse and dry the wings. In a large bowl, toss the wings with the potato starch until coated. Fry the wings in batches until golden and just cooked through, about 12 minutes per batch. Transfer the wings to the rack and let cool to room temperature.