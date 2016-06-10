Goat Ricotta with Peaches
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Aaron Silverman
July 2016

Making homemade ricotta cheese is far easier than it seems. In this version from chef Aaron Silverman of Rose's Luxury in Washington, DC, goat milk adds a mild, pleasant tang to the cheese, which gets mixed with a bit of olive oil for extra lushness. Slideshow: More Ricotta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 cups goat milk (see Note)
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 peaches—halved, pitted and cut into thin wedges
  • Honey, for drizzling
  • Mint and shiso, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the whole milk with the goat milk, buttermilk and heavy cream and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil over moderately high heat for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and let stand until curds form and rise to the surface, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Line a colander with a double layer of moistened cheesecloth and set it over a large bowl. Using a fine sieve, scoop the mixture into the colander. Drain the ricotta until thick, about  30 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in the 1/4 cup of oil; season with salt.

Step 3    

Spoon the ricotta onto plates. Top with the peaches and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and honey, garnish with mint and shiso and serve.

Make Ahead

The ricotta can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Notes

Fresh goat milk is available at specialty food markets.

