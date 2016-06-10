Goat Ricotta with Peaches

Making homemade ricotta cheese is far easier than it seems. In this version from chef Aaron Silverman of Rose's Luxury in Washington, DC, goat milk adds a mild, pleasant tang to the cheese, which gets mixed with a bit of olive oil for extra lushness. Slideshow: More Ricotta Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, combine the whole milk with the goat milk, buttermilk and heavy cream and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil over moderately high heat for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and let stand until curds form and rise to the surface, about 5 minutes.
Line a colander with a double layer of moistened cheesecloth and set it over a large bowl. Using a fine sieve, scoop the mixture into the colander. Drain the ricotta until thick, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in the 1/4 cup of oil; season with salt.
Spoon the ricotta onto plates. Top with the peaches and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and honey, garnish with mint and shiso and serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
Fresh goat milk is available at specialty food markets.
Author Name: VioletB
Review Body: Would you be able to provide a recipe that only uses goat's milk? The title of the recipe is rather misleading as it uses more cow's milk ingredients than goat's milk. Thanks.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-07-24
Author Name: Nadb
Review Body: I have the same request as VioletB. I was excited to see the title as members of my family cannot have cow's milk, but then sad to see most of the ingredients are cow's milk. :(
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-07-24