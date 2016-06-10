Goat Ricotta with Peaches

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine the whole milk with the goat milk, buttermilk and heavy cream and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil over moderately high heat for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and let stand until curds form and rise to the surface, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 Line a colander with a double layer of moistened cheesecloth and set it over a large bowl. Using a fine sieve, scoop the mixture into the colander. Drain the ricotta until thick, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in the 1/4 cup of oil; season with salt.