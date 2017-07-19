Goat Milk–and–Corn Panna Cotta  with Blackberries 

This delicately sweet and tangy panna cotta from Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson is the perfect way to showcase plump summer fruits. We use blackberries here, but you could also swap in strawberries, raspberries or juicy sliced peaches. Slideshow: More Panna Cotta Recipes
Cut the kernels off the corncobs and transfer to a blender; reserve 3 of the cobs. Puree the kernels until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Strain the puree through a fine sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. You should have about 1 cup of corn juice.
In a medium saucepan, whisk the corn juice with the goat milk, heavy cream, honey, vanilla bean paste, thyme sprigs and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the reserved corncobs and bring to a simmer over low heat. Remove from the heat and let steep for 10 minutes, then discard the corncobs and strain the panna cotta base through a fine sieve set over a medium bowl.
In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 3 tablespoons of water and let stand until softened, about 3 minutes. Whisk the gelatin mixture into the strained panna cotta base until dissolved, then strain again through a fine sieve set over a large measuring cup with a spout.
Lightly grease six 6-ounce ramekins with nonstick spray and set them on a rimmed baking sheet. Fill the ramekins with the panna cotta base, cover and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or overnight.
In a medium bowl, toss the blackberries with the sugar, lemon zest and juice, the thyme leaves and a pinch of salt. Let stand until juicy, about 1 hour.
Run a knife around the panna cottas and invert onto plates. Top with the blackberries and caramel corn; serve immediately.
Fresh goat milk is available at specialty food markets.
