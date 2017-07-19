Goat Milk–and–Corn Panna Cotta  with Blackberries 

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut the kernels off the corncobs and transfer to a blender; reserve 3 of the cobs. Puree the kernels until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Strain the puree through a fine sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. You should have about 1 cup of corn juice.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, whisk the corn juice with the goat milk, heavy cream, honey, vanilla bean paste, thyme sprigs and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the reserved corncobs and bring to a simmer over low heat. Remove from the heat and let steep for 10 minutes, then discard the corncobs and strain the panna cotta base through a fine sieve set over a medium bowl.

Step 3 In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 3 tablespoons of water and let stand until softened, about 3 minutes. Whisk the gelatin mixture into the strained panna cotta base until dissolved, then strain again through a fine sieve set over a large measuring cup with a spout.

Step 4 Lightly grease six 6-ounce ramekins with nonstick spray and set them on a rimmed baking sheet. Fill the ramekins with the panna cotta base, cover and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 5 In a medium bowl, toss the blackberries with the sugar, lemon zest and juice, the thyme leaves and a pinch of salt. Let stand until juicy, about 1 hour.