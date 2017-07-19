Goat Milk–and–Corn Panna Cotta  with Blackberries 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
7 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Brooke Williamson
August 2017

This delicately sweet and tangy panna cotta from Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson is the perfect way to showcase plump summer fruits. We use blackberries here, but you could also swap in strawberries, raspberries or juicy sliced peaches. Slideshow: More Panna Cotta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 ears of corn, preferably white, shucked 
  • 1 cup whole goat milk  
  • 1 cup heavy cream 
  • 1/4 cup honey 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste 
  • 3 thyme sprigs,  plus 1 teaspoon thyme leaves 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 envelope unflavored gelatin (2 1/4 teaspoons) 
  • Nonstick cooking spray 
  • 1 pint blackberries, halved 
  • 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Caramel corn, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the kernels off the corncobs and transfer to a blender; reserve 3 of the cobs. Puree the kernels until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Strain the puree through  a fine sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. You should have about 1 cup of corn juice. 

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, whisk the corn juice with the goat  milk, heavy cream, honey, vanilla bean paste, thyme sprigs and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the reserved corncobs and bring to a simmer over low heat. Remove from the heat and let steep  for 10 minutes, then discard the corncobs and strain the panna cotta base through a fine sieve set over a medium bowl.  

Step 3    

In a small bowl, sprinkle  the gelatin over 3 tablespoons  of water and let stand until  softened, about 3 minutes. Whisk the gelatin mixture  into the strained panna cotta base until dissolved, then  strain again through a fine sieve set over a large measuring  cup with a spout.  

Step 4    

Lightly grease six 6-ounce ramekins with nonstick spray and set them on a rimmed  baking sheet. Fill the ramekins with the panna cotta base, cover and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or overnight.  

Step 5    

In a medium bowl, toss the blackberries with the sugar, lemon zest and juice, the thyme leaves and a pinch of salt. Let stand until juicy, about 1 hour.  

Step 6    

Run a knife around  the panna cottas and invert  onto plates. Top with the  blackberries and caramel corn; serve immediately.  

Make Ahead

The panna cottas can be refrigerated for up to  2 days.

Notes

Fresh goat milk is available at specialty food markets. 

