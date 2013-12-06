Goat Cheese with Piquillo Pepper Puree
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 CUP
Jarred piquillo peppers, from the Navarre region of Spain, are now available at specialty food stores in the United States. Piquillos are richer in flavor than roasted red bell peppers and have a bit of heat. The best substitute is jarred roasted red peppers plus 1/4 teaspoon hot paprika.  Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

  • 1/3 cup drained piquillo peppers
  • 1/4 cup grated Asiago or good-quality provolone cheese (about 1ounce)
  • 5 1/2 ounces fresh goat cheese, softened

In a food processor, pulse the piquillo peppers and Asiago cheese until finely chopped. Add the goat cheese and process until smooth.

The puree can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Let return to room temperature before serving.

Crudités or crackers or as a filling for omelets; or thin with a little water and toss with pasta or grilled vegetables.

