Goat Cheese with Piquillo Pepper Puree

Jarred piquillo peppers, from the Navarre region of Spain, are now available at specialty food stores in the United States. Piquillos are richer in flavor than roasted red bell peppers and have a bit of heat. The best substitute is jarred roasted red peppers plus 1/4 teaspoon hot paprika. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, pulse the piquillo peppers and Asiago cheese until finely chopped. Add the goat cheese and process until smooth.
Make Ahead
The puree can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Let return to room temperature before serving.
Serve With
Crudités or crackers or as a filling for omelets; or thin with a little water and toss with pasta or grilled vegetables.
