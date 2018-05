Step

Preheat the broiler and position a rack about 6 inches from the heat. Arrange the bread on a baking sheet and toast under the broiler until just browned, about 1 minute per side. Spread the goat cheese on the toasts and broil for about 30 seconds, until the cheese is softened. Season the cheese with salt and pepper. Cut the toasts on the bias, drizzle lightly with olive oil and serve.